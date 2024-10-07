Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • signalscv.com

    Swap meet owner announces closure date

    By Perry Smith,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Me Too
    1d ago
    😔
    Beverly Cram
    1d ago
    I find it hard to believe that no one has brought up the fact that (Bermite) was on top of that property and there are bombs that are in the ground, they buried them there. i wouldn't move there if they gave me house for free. i have a lot of family members that worked there, and they have got some scary stories. how about that Doug Bonelli???
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beloved Fast Food Chain Closing Restaurants This Week
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show16 days ago
    Popular Restaurant Serves The Absolute 'Best Tacos' In California
    Newsradio 600 KOGO2 days ago
    Man finds $7.5 million hidden in storage unit he bought for $500
    Indy1001 day ago
    The California Bakery Once Called The 'Best Place In The World To Eat An Apple Pie'
    islands.com2 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Where Californians are moving out of state, and who's moving in
    Axios2 days ago
    Beloved Nationwide Retailer To Close Multiple Stores Across California Soon
    KBOS B952 days ago
    McDonald’s Customers Are Furious And Threatening To Boycott After They Remove Self-Serve Drinks: ‘This Is Such A Bad Idea’
    shefinds4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Will The Menendez Brothers Have Inheritance If Released?
    TVShowsAce3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today56 minutes ago
    LAPD Intercepts Massive Meth Shipment Headed to Skid Row
    Los Angeles Magazine2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 hours ago
    FEMA director: Enough money for Hurricane Milton, not rest of year
    signalscv.com1 day ago
    California becomes first state to ban 'sell-by' dates on food packaging
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    A woman mysteriously vanished while riding her horse. Now sheriffs fear she was blown into a river
    The Independent1 day ago
    Orange County women say they were kicked off of Spirit Airlines flight for what they were wearing
    CBS LA1 day ago
    Woman kidnapped in Boyle Heights
    KNX 1070 News Radio2 days ago
    Trader Joe's Expands to Canyon Country, California
    andnowuknow.com5 days ago
    Sheriff's Department launches 24/7 camera surveillance of Los Angeles with grand opening of Real Time Watch Center
    notebookcheck.net2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy