    Wildlife relocate as the Elk Fire burns their habitat

    By Raelyn Baker,

    1 days ago
    Christina Bethea
    30m ago
    It’s no coincidence Sheridan, Wyoming is on fire. Last year $37 billion worth of rare earth was discovered in Sheridan Wyoming by Ramaco Resources….and our government is broke!!!
