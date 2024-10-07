Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    Fremont Man Sentenced for Livermore Robberies, Police Chief Clashes with DA Over Charge Leniency

    By Emily Johnson,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    GIRL THAT DON'T PLAY
    1d ago
    Great he's outta my City
    David Ransom
    1d ago
    Alameda County has one of the largest jail populations because of the large number of criminals, not stiff sentences.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Beloved Nationwide Retailer To Close Multiple Stores Across California Soon
    KBOS B952 days ago
    20-Pound Rat-Like Creatures With Orange Teeth Invading US
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Faces Liquidation as Court Orders Shift from Reorganization to Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
    hoodline.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today54 minutes ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Prison Gang Labels Don’t Belong in Juvenile Facilities
    Witness LA2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    California Man Accused of Killing Woman While Driving Drunk Without a License Told Police He's 'Driven More Intoxicated' Before
    Latin Times1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Suspected stolen car driver killed in Oakland was free on bail pending prosecution in another vehicle theft case – The Mercury News
    omdnews.com2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy