Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC San Diego

    Firefighters make quick work of vegetation fire in Hillcrest

    By Eric S. Page,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The California Bakery Once Called The 'Best Place In The World To Eat An Apple Pie'
    islands.com2 days ago
    Where Californians are moving out of state, and who's moving in
    Axios2 days ago
    Beloved Nationwide Retailer To Close Multiple Stores Across California Soon
    KFI AM 6402 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today54 minutes ago
    Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Have Reportedly Requested To Increase Local Police Patrols Around Their Marital Property
    UPROXX4 days ago
    California's Hurricane Threat: Are We Prepared?
    Debra Blackwell5 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Off-Duty Police Officer Shoots and Kills Man on Fiesta Island
    fugitive.com4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Severely Matted Dog Who Lived On The Streets Just Wanted Help But Was Too Scared To Ask For It
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Generac CEO says pressure on the power grid ‘is only going to get worse' from weather and technology
    NBC San Diego23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 hours ago
    Vet Was Stunned When This Owner Just Abandoned His Dog Because He Could Not Pay His Treatment
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    California becomes first state to ban 'sell-by' dates on food packaging
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    What is the difference between a tropical storm and hurricane?
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    11-year-old girl stops potential kidnapping attempt using family's 'code word' system
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler robbed at horse track, cops say
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    ‘Going to be a bloodbath’: California man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Mass. companies, feds say
    Boston 25 News WFXT2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy