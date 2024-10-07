Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC San Diego

    Cramer's Lightning Round: SLB is a buy

    By Julie Coleman,CNBC,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jim Cramer looks at Amazon and Apple and why it can be tough to sit on good stocks
    NBC San Diego23 hours ago
    Hard Rock chairman opens the door to a FanDuel or DraftKings partnership in Florida
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Remember the prescription drug shortages from last year? The problem hasn't gone away
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    CNBC Daily Open: September's blockbuster jobs report changes the calculus
    NBC San Diego2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Hurricane Milton could reduce Disney earnings, Goldman says
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Amazon tests adding robot warehouses to Whole Foods so shoppers can pick up other orders at checkout
    NBC San Diego2 hours ago
    GM investor day: Cruise, cash and EV profits top of mind for Wall Street
    NBC San Diego2 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Why the U.S. is covered in strip malls
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA11 days ago
    China rally loses steam as authorities disappoint markets; Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 6%
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    U.S. crude oil drifts lower, closes below $74 per barrel after sell-off
    NBC San Diego10 hours ago
    Boeing delivers 33 jets in September but strike impact looms
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Disneyland hikes ticket prices for its highest-demand days
    NBC San Diego13 hours ago
    LinkedIn goes deeper into puzzle games with Tango, following success of Queens
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Bayer shares drop 7% after U.S. court says it will review Monsanto case
    NBC San Diego10 hours ago
    America's largest water utility hit by cyberattack at time of rising threats against U.S. infrastructure
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Rolls-Royce opens VIP showroom in NYC to cater to its top-tier clients. Take a look inside
    NBC San Diego2 days ago
    5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Here's what investors need to know after GM's capital markets day
    NBC San Diego7 hours ago
    White House ‘in touch' with airlines as hurricanes Helene, Milton spark price-gouging fears
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post3 days ago
    Group says oil storage mandates could lead to artificial shortages and higher gas prices in CA
    The HD Post12 days ago
    China's CSI 300 plunges over 5% as Hong Kong stocks extend losses: Live updates
    NBC San Diego22 hours ago
    Baidu's robotaxi unit is exploring expansion into global markets in the ‘near future'
    NBC San Diego19 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy