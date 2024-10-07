Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Philadelphia

    Cramer's Lightning Round: SLB is a buy

    By Julie Coleman,CNBC,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Remember the prescription drug shortages from last year? The problem hasn't gone away
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Generac CEO says pressure on the power grid ‘is only going to get worse' from weather and technology
    NBC Philadelphia23 hours ago
    Amazon same-day prescription delivery expanding to nearly half of US in 2025
    NBC Philadelphia7 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton could reduce Disney earnings, Goldman says
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    GM expects 2025 earnings to be similar to this year's despite industry headwinds
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Weekly mortgage demand drops as interest rates hit the highest level since August
    NBC Philadelphia11 hours ago
    How Siete Foods went from selling tortillas at a gym to being acquired by PepsiCo for $1.2B
    NBC Philadelphia9 hours ago
    Life spans are growing but ‘health spans' are shrinking. What that means for your money
    NBC Philadelphia8 hours ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Former Google exec swears by this 3-step practice to build your reputation: I ‘continue to do it every single day'
    NBC Philadelphia10 hours ago
    As interest rates fall, it's a ‘fantastic time' to revisit bonds, advisor says — here's why
    NBC Philadelphia7 hours ago
    Boeing delivers 33 jets in September but strike impact looms
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post7 days ago
    America's largest water utility hit by cyberattack at time of rising threats against U.S. infrastructure
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    Disneyland hikes ticket prices for its highest-demand days
    NBC Philadelphia13 hours ago
    Here's what investors need to know after GM's capital markets day
    NBC Philadelphia7 hours ago
    This simple brain trick can help you make better decisions, says neuroscientist: ‘It has a huge effect on your performance'
    NBC Philadelphia4 hours ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post3 days ago
    Group says oil storage mandates could lead to artificial shortages and higher gas prices in CA
    The HD Post12 days ago
    33% of homeowners would hire a ‘questionable' contractor to save money, report finds
    NBC Philadelphia3 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Baidu's robotaxi unit is exploring expansion into global markets in the ‘near future'
    NBC Philadelphia19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy