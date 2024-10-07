Cowboys fall to undefeated Marysville Bulldogs in overtime 22-20

In what was a very physical game, the Abilene Cowboys came up just short in an overtime loss to the undefeated Marysville Bulldogs 22-20.

Marysville, who came into the game ranked third in 3A, relies heavily on their size, and power offensive game. To no surprise, that’s exactly what their game plan was as they sustained drives with their rushing attack and used a lot of clock game time. Abilene, however, stood up to the challenge, and played evenly with them throughout the game, which ended up tied at the end of regulation play.