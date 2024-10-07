Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

    Results of Fair Park audit expected this week

    By David Goins,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Memo reveals dispute between state lawmaker and city over $20 million park grant
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth22 hours ago
    Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2025: Here's how benefits may change
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth5 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today47 minutes ago
    Ozempic underworld: Inside the black market of obesity drugs
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth10 hours ago
    Generac CEO says pressure on the power grid ‘is only going to get worse' from weather and technology
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth23 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Consumers hate paying for return shipping more than jury duty and the DMV, report finds
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth7 hours ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena17 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    GM expects 2025 earnings to be similar to this year's despite industry headwinds
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Celina teen's videos win praise from NFL stars, including Cowboys' Dak Prescott
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    WATCH: Grand implosion of Tropicana Las Vegas clears way for A's stadium
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worthlast hour
    Hurricane Milton could reduce Disney earnings, Goldman says
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    ‘Life-threatening' storm surge likely as Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth18 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Out of Stock: Examining America's drug shortage crisis
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth21 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    States sue TikTok over app's effects on kids' mental health
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    FTC gets ‘troubling reports' of price gouging for essentials ahead of Hurricane Milton
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth4 hours ago
    Boeing delivers 33 jets in September but strike impact looms
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy