Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WINKNEWS.com

    City of Cape Coral isn’t offering sandbags, but one Cape Coral local is

    By Olivia Jean,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Michael^
    1d ago
    Vote them all out … absolutely ridiculous that Cape Coral doesn’t offer sand bags …
    Frankieb
    1d ago
    I bet the City Council has bags !!! Cause they're Scumbags !
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    4 Florida Towns That Are Proving to Be Hurricane-Proof
    moneytalksnews.com2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today47 minutes ago
    Could Milton become a Category 6 hurricane? Is that even possible?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton Makes Scary Move Ahead Of U.S. Landfall
    The Spun2 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meteorologist Breaks Down on Live TV Over Hurricane Milton's Power: 'I Apologize — This Is Just Horrific'
    People2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Certified Florida Man Named “Lieutenant Dan” Is Attempting To Ride Out Hurricane Milton In The Tampa Harbor In His 20-Foot Sailboat
    Whiskey Riff22 hours ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Jackson PD Issue Warrant for Jackson Homicide Suspect
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Category 5 strength, heavy impacts expected in SWFL
    WINKNEWS.com1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy