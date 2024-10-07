Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFMZ-TV Online

    Woman with ties to Lehigh Valley prepares for Hurricane Milton as it barrels towards Florida

    By Rick Holmes,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    One Who Comments
    1d ago
    pick up sand and MOVE out of FL!
    Anna sunflowers
    1d ago
    The weather channel said it could reach Tampa cat 5 200 MPH on Tuesday by 9am
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today36 minutes ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let Everyone Know Where He Stands Politically
    The Spun2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Prayers Up! 32-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Is Reportedly Shot & Killed Outside Of A Wawa In Pennsylvania
    The Shade Room19 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Celine Dion soaked in Gatorade as she introduces disrupted Cowboys v Steelers game
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Supreme Court takes up death row case with a rare alliance. Oklahoma inmate has state's support
    WFMZ-TV Online11 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Media animal shelter looking for fosters to take in Hurricane Helene rescue dogs
    CBS Philly2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Partly to mostly sunny for the rest of the week with below normal temperatures
    WFMZ-TV Online6 hours ago
    Just-Fired Head Coach Would Be Perfect Addition to Eagles’ Staff
    FanSided23 hours ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen2 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy