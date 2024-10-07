Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • actionnews5.com

    18-year-old shot, killed during standoff with deputy; TBI investigates

    By Griffin DeMarrais,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today30 minutes ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Pregnant woman shot dead while running from an argument outside a Wawa store
    The Independent1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    8-year-old accidentally shot himself with loaded shotgun left in bedroom by grandma who was spending ‘time with friends’: Police
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 hours ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy