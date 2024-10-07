Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WLTX.com

    Voter registration deadline extended

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today28 minutes ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    South Carolina among 14 states suing Tik Tok
    WLTX.com18 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post13 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post10 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago
    City of Denver may buy broken-down RVs from homeless
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Several Denver homeless hotels, tiny home villages still lacking services
    David Heitz15 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Jimmy Carter at 100: A power-playing loner from the farm to the White House and global stage
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile21 days ago
    New CA laws ban medical debt on credit reports and bank NSF fees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Denver civil service firing a ‘blatant affront to Black community,’ activist says
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Denver council takes the 'feminine' out of menstrual care products
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy