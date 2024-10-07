Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wvlt.tv

    TBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Knox County

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Andrea
    1d ago
    OMFG I thought that was George Bush LOLL 🤣🤣🤣
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    National Park Service to close US 441 at night due to ‘influx of illegal large commercial vehicles’
    CDLLife2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com5 days ago
    Fall Hack Has WD-40 Flying Off Shelves In North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee
    ESPN Quad Cities1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Have Reportedly Requested To Increase Local Police Patrols Around Their Marital Property
    UPROXX3 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Men Allegedly Caught Driving Sweltering U-Haul Full of Children Plead Ignorance: 'I Have No Idea Why We Took the Kids'
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    US 441/Newfound Gap Road open 24 hours a day, Great Smoky Mountains National Park says
    wvlt.tv1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Missing Meghan Rouns’ phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat photo two hours after vanishing
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    8-year-old accidentally shot himself with loaded shotgun left in bedroom by grandma who was spending ‘time with friends’: Police
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    The Tennessee Valley Fair has been in Chilhowee Park for more than 100 years since it started. With area redevelopment, it's hoping to stay there
    WBIR1 day ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Tennessee Man Destroys Gas Pump In Fit Of Rage After Getting Refused Access To The Bathroom
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy