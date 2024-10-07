Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WECT

    Misinformation surges following Hurricane Helene

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    KBTT
    1d ago
    F fema
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times8 days ago
    Biltmore Estate ravaged by Hurricane Helene: before and after
    Fox Business4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today23 minutes ago
    Fall Hack Has WD-40 Flying Off Shelves In North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee
    ESPN Quad Cities1 day ago
    Why experts are so scared of Hurricane Milton
    The Hill1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    North Carolina teacher still missing after Helene floodwaters pushed home into nearby river
    Fox News2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Disability recipients will get a new Social Security check in 2025 that will be bigger
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    FEMA administrator continues pushback against false claims as Helene death toll hits 230
    WECT23 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Harris slammed for pledging millions to Lebanon as North Carolina suffers
    Fox News2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Astronaut shares timelapse video of Hurricane Milton from space
    WECT17 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Buncombe County has by far most NC deaths from Helene: State data
    NewsNation3 days ago
    A 'forgotten' valley in storm-hit North Carolina, desperate for help
    AFP3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy