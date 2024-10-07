Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WDIO-TV

    Mega Millions tickets will climb to $5, but officials promise bigger prizes and better odds

    By The Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Social Security’s scheduled cost of living increase ‘won’t make a dent’ for some retirees
    WDIO-TV4 hours ago
    Climate change boosted Helene’s deadly rain and wind and scientists say same is likely for Milton
    WDIO-TV15 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensenlast hour
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    US considers asking court to break up Google as it weighs remedies in the antitrust case
    WDIO-TV13 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper for work on proteins
    WDIO-TV11 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria17 minutes ago
    Ravenstone Abbey, a castle for Coleraine
    WDIO-TV21 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    States sue TikTok, claiming its platform is addictive and harms the mental health of children
    WDIO-TV1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    What to know about Hurricane Milton as it speeds toward Florida
    WDIO-TV1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    As Milton takes aim at Florida, why is Tampa Bay so vulnerable to hurricanes?
    WDIO-TV1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 30 Months for Selling Machine Gun Conversion Devices
    Tysonomo Multimedia22 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy