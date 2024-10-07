Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • houstonpublicmedia.org

    Dan Patrick calls for CenterPoint CEO resignation, residents voice concerns

    By Kyle McClenagan,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    cpeters
    1d ago
    🖕Patrick, you were in charge and epic fail.
    John Slaughter
    1d ago
    I would like anyone to stop Mother Nature. Let’s began with cutting all trees under the power lines. Let’s get the phone and cable companies off the poles. Poles should only be used for power distribution
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    H-E-B rolls out tap-to-pay services at all stores starting this week
    houstonpublicmedia.org1 day ago
    In a rematch, mama bear Grazer defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week
    houstonpublicmedia.org13 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Start Here, 16 Common Things Professional Organizers Always Toss First
    Theresa Bedford21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Fact-checking falsehoods about FEMA funding and Hurricane Helene
    houstonpublicmedia.org2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Hurricane Milton intensifies 'explosively' into a Category 5 storm as it nears Florida
    houstonpublicmedia.org2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 hours ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy