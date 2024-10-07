Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC San Diego

    Daylight saving time is ending. Why are we still ‘falling back' anyway?

    By Renee Schmiedeberg,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    D P
    13h ago
    I live in ohio..but watch football at 430 on Sunday before day light saving and getting dark...don't fall bk it's dark on east coast at 4pm ..it's dark in ohio at 515 so I get it so live in a state that doesn't do it...or DEAL with it bros
    Jan Shaji
    18h ago
    I hate daylight saving time health is more important then more sun
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    You will soon receive $291 in SNAP food stamps if you reside in one of these states
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    Walmart Is Closing These 11 Stores in 2024: Is Yours One of Them?
    FinanceBuzz27 days ago
    Social Security checks will be cut by 21% – How much money retirees will lose
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    All Social Security Retirees Should Do This on Oct. 10
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Social Security announces new increase in SSI checks – It’s Official
    alamogordotownnews.com6 days ago
    Home Depot shopper forced to ‘abandon cart’ after being unable to pay for items thanks to ‘payment method policy’
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times8 days ago
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show2 days ago
    Popular Pizza Chain May Close 127 Stores Owned By Bankrupt Franchisee
    iHeartRadio12 days ago
    Social Security COLA raise: How much will recipients get in 2025?
    KTLA3 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Professor who correctly predicted 9 presidential elections weighs in on ‘October surprise’
    CNN4 days ago
    U.S. Department of the Treasury, IRS announce many Americans are 2025 Direct File eligible
    newschannel6now.com1 day ago
    Idaho man took a homeless person to breakfast. He then drugged and stabbed him 16 times
    the-independent.com7 days ago
    Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let Everyone Know Where He Stands Politically
    The Spun2 days ago
    Surprise Location Revealed For Major New In-N-Out Burger in Oregon
    Joel Eisenberg6 days ago
    Advisory For One Million Seniors With Aetna and Humana Medicare Advantage Plans
    Jesse Slome24 days ago
    Heartbreaking Evacuation Video Goes Viral Before Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall
    The Spun13 hours ago
    'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz dead
    fox13seattle.com8 days ago
    How much extra SNAP benefits will you get with the 2025 COLA increase depending on the state you live?
    alamogordotownnews.com3 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump latest presidential poll: Who is winning with election less than a month away?
    AL.com2 days ago
    Good News for Seniors: $50 Increase in Monthly Social Security Benefits
    alamogordotownnews.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Is so Insanely Powerful, It’s Literally Just a Giant Red Smudge on Meteorological Maps
    Futurism23 hours ago
    What are Trump's odds of winning the election? Here's why they just got better
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    Jimmy Carter Got 'the Thing He Wanted' for His 100th Birthday, Grandson Says
    People1 day ago
    Scientists Say They’ve Traced Back the Voices Heard by People With Schizophrenia
    Futurism1 day ago
    Social Security October 2024: The Second Round of Checks Is Headed Out
    CNET4 days ago
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com5 days ago
    The Type of Penny Worth Over $400,000
    News Wave2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy