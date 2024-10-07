Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • US News and World Report

    Hurricane Milton Headed for Landfall: What to Know

    By Alan Kronenberg,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton's Seawater Surge Threatens to Swamp Florida Gulf Coast
    US News and World Report13 hours ago
    The Latest: Hurricane Milton Threatens to Overshadow Presidential Campaigning
    US News and World Report2 hours ago
    ‘American Pickers’ host Frank Fritz’s cause of death, confirmed
    wegotthiscovered.com7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today46 minutes ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Mexican Local Mayor Went Alone to Meeting Before His Brutal Killing
    US News and World Report23 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    North Dakota Wildfire Victim Was About to Return Home to South Africa for the Birth of His Daughter
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    New Mexico Man Who Shot Native American Protesting Statue Takes Plea Deal
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee23 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza16 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Georgia Top Court Reinstates Ban on Abortions After Six Weeks
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    He Said, She Said: Trump Pledges to ‘Remove the Jew Haters,’ Harris Does ‘60 Minutes’
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy