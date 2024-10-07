Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 14news.com

    24 dogs abandoned in Tell City home

    By Jill Lyman,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Julie Hendry
    20h ago
    🙏🙏🙏yall are able to find forever homes for these pups🥰! Also prosecution for these idiots who did this🤨🤨🤨
    HillbillyHarlet
    1d ago
    It's amazing how heartless people can be
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Grandma got a secret DNA test after noticing her granddaughter didn't look like her siblings
    Upworthy2 days ago
    A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
    Latin Times8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today16 minutes ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Workers See A Dog Stuck In A Raging River So They Hurry To Help Him
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com5 days ago
    Frozen Kitten Clinging On Car Gets New Lease On Life With A Kind Woman
    happywhisker.com1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz11 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    'I acted on instinct to save girl in dog attack'
    BBC1 day ago
    Kentucky among over a dozen states suing TikTok
    14news.com14 hours ago
    'Rigged the vehicle': Husband who just beat wife to death with hammer after she filed for divorce tried to make it seem like she had been going to her mother's home, deputies say
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Fact Check: Walmart Canceled Taylor Swift Clothing Line Worth $150M?
    Snopes6 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Memorial’s John Hurley named Colts/NFL Coach of the Week
    14news.com1 day ago
    Vet Was Stunned When This Owner Just Abandoned His Dog Because He Could Not Pay His Treatment
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Ohio dad, 32, famous for having same birthday as wife and babies shot dead outside Dunkin' Donuts
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Parents arrested after cops find bone fragments in firepit of 2 children who technically never existed on paper, authorities say
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Jelly Roll can't keep the smile off his face as he takes to the stage after almost 300lb weight loss
    HELLO3 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy