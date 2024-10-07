Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 13newsnow.com

    "Taking voting to the voters": emergency resolution passes to help Helene victims in North Carolina cast their votes

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Michael Zimmerman
    1d ago
    Good, because they have every right to vote the socialist party out!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fox Anchor Breaks Down Crying As Mother Describes Losing 7-Year-Old In Hurricane Helene Flood
    Wide Open Country5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Death toll from Helene has risen to at least 230 confirmed deaths
    13newsnow.com2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    New study explores the finances behind VMSDEP
    13newsnow.com20 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    14 States sue TikTok over mental health concerns in children
    13newsnow.com21 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy