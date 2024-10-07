Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KITV.com

    Maili brush fire extinguished, approximately 74 acres burned

    By Carly YoshidaMatthew Nuttle,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today45 minutes ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Amazon Prime Ignoring Warning Signs? One Customer's Frustration with Deliveries
    KITV.com15 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    American Water halts customer billing after cyberattack
    KITV.com1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Hurricane Milton downgraded to category 4
    KITV.com1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Start Here, 16 Common Things Professional Organizers Always Toss First
    Theresa Bedford21 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy