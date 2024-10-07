WLBT
Man in serious condition after being shot in the face on Airport Road
By WLBT Staff,1 days ago
By WLBT Staff,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
mean well
8h ago
Kim Hall
20h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi News Grouplast hour
‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
The US Sun7 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
Wide Open Eats4 days ago
Distractify7 days ago
14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
Mississippi News Group10 days ago
Indy1001 day ago
hotnewhiphop.com4 days ago
Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
The US Sun7 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
April Killian5 days ago
Mississippi News Group7 days ago
True Crime News4 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
Latin Times7 days ago
Tito Jackson Didn't Have to Die: Jackson 5 Veteran, 70, 'Could Have Been Saved' If He'd 'Got Help Sooner for Heart Attack'
RadarOnline7 days ago
Jacksonville Today6 minutes ago
The Mirror US21 hours ago
Uncovering Florida11 days ago
pupvine.com3 days ago
Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
RadarOnline1 day ago
Missing Montana woman's phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat hours after vanishing
The Mirror US1 day ago
The Current GA2 days ago
Uncovering Florida14 days ago
Florida evacuates ahead of Hurricane Milton with 180mph storm worst in 100 years as officials warn ‘you will die’
The US Sun1 day ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
The Associated Press5 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.