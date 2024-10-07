Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KWQC

    3 children dead, 4 injured Monday in Clinton County crash

    By Abi Lee,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Danielle Brown
    1d ago
    gone miss yall so much this hurt so bad
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Iowa teacher brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat after giving twisted students a 'bad grade'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 minutes ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Panera reaches first settlement connected to its discontinued ‘Charged Lemonade’
    KWQC19 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    See Where the Late Frank Fritz, Star of 'American Pickers,' Lived in Iowa
    SFGate4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    'Hit the two adults first': Woman learned her fiancé was having an affair so she manipulated him into murdering lover, her family, cops say
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Heartbroken husband survives Helene with his son but loses wife to mudslide
    KWQC2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy