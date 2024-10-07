Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • norwoodnews.org

    Belmont: HPD Launches Housing Lottery Described as Affordable for Units at 368-372 East 194th Street

    By SÍLE MOLONEY,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    NeuroDivergent
    1d ago
    Describe affordable? How about an SSI recipient making $914 in disabilty. I’ve been homeless for 9 YEARS!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaynow
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6-year-old dies after stepfather beat him with a baseball bat in Bridgeport
    NBC Connecticut2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Supreme Court Rejects R. Kelly Appeal Petition — As the Disgraced Singer’s Ex-Wife Promises to ‘Set So Many Free’ With a New Tell-All Book
    Digital Music News1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Squadron of squatters ‘terrorized’ NYC neighborhood after taking control of $4M brownstone
    New York Post3 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Woman could be arrested after fetus was found clogging restaurant toilet in the Financial District
    1010WINS16 hours ago
    Man wanted for double shooting in the Bronx
    1010WINS4 days ago
    Teens arrested in NYC for attack on former NY Gov. David Paterson, his stepson
    Fox News3 days ago
    Evidence that proves key witness in Adams case lied is turned over by the feds: defense attorney
    New York Post23 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Sistine Stallone Details Scary Moment In NYC to Warn Women Everywhere: 'Running for My Life'
    TooFab1 day ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Diddy Investigation: Former NYPD Detective Alleges That Mogul Could Expose Celebrity Friends
    hotnewhiphop.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy