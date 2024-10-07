Open in App
    Nashville 6th grader accused of texting threats to other students, posting pictures holding guns online

    By Caleb Wethington,

    1 days ago
    Comments / 3
    Dene Day
    1d ago
    well the parents are responsible for the 11 year old kid so they need to be arrested too.
    Chad Sharpe
    1d ago
    Charge the parents.
