Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WIS-TV

    USC police lieutenant resigns after being charged with DUI, university says

    By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    daveswurld1338 Stephens
    20h ago
    full maximum sentences for persons in a position of public trust plus all costs incurred by investigation, prosecution and incarceration. let them be an example for us plain ol citizens.
    Tami
    21h ago
    if you are innocent, why resign?no cash grab now.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    All Walmart stores will be closed for 24 hours next month
    Time Out22 hours ago
    Erica Ash Passes Away at 46
    TV Grapevine1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton Is so Insanely Powerful, It’s Literally Just a Giant Red Smudge on Meteorological Maps
    Futurism23 hours ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Biltmore Estate ravaged by Hurricane Helene: before and after
    Fox Business4 days ago
    South Carolina Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State
    97.5 WCOS19 hours ago
    South Carolina Football Coach Tells Key Player To Walk After Redshirt Request
    BroBible19 hours ago
    When and where will Hurricane Milton make landfall? Here's what we know so far
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    South Carolina Destination Named 'Most Boring Tourist Trap' In The State
    97.5 WCOS1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    'Who are you f---ing?': Man tells ex-girlfriend 'your life will end tonight,' beats her in terrifying attack after accusing her of cheating, police say
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Melania Trump refers to George Floyd as only a 'Black Minneapolis resident' in her memoir
    Business Insider19 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Child dies from rabies after being bitten by a bat in their bedroom
    WIS-TV1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today32 minutes ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Hurricane Helene’s Aftermath Includes Travel Advisories — Here’s What To Know
    TravelNoire1 day ago
    'People are leaving': 'Stunning' video appears to show Trump fans departing while he talks
    Raw Story2 days ago
    WATCH: NJ Senate Candidate Freezes During Debate and Has to Be Escorted Off Stage in Frightening Moment
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Escape Charleston Crowds At This Underrated Seaside Town With Unmatched Fresh Seafood
    islands.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy