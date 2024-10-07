Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MilitaryTimes

    Trump pledges to revert Fort Liberty to Confederate general name

    By Rachael Riley, The Fayetteville Observer,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Dennis Sanchez
    1d ago
    trump would be proud to be grand wizard of the k.k.k.!!!
    William
    1d ago
    outstanding
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Air Force picks seven new possible homes for KC-46A Pegasus
    MilitaryTimes1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 hours ago
    Denver council cracks down on homeless services providers, demands quality outcomes
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Navy identifies Truman sailor who died from ‘medical emergency’
    MilitaryTimes1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Have you served in the Red Sea in the past year? Tell us about it
    MilitaryTimes1 day ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post25 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy