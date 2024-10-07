Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Connecticut

    Families across Connecticut mark one year since start of Israel-Hamas war

    By Kevin Gaiss,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Rick Armstrong
    1d ago
    idk i care more about the people in NC that are being stiffed by the US government while we help those around the world with billions of dollars. our government is even blockaiding private citizens from helping. that's what was on my mind. I understand our alliances around the world are in need but I'm very much America first
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6-year-old dies after stepfather beat him with a baseball bat in Bridgeport
    NBC Connecticut2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today33 minutes ago
    Hard Rock chairman opens the door to a FanDuel or DraftKings partnership in Florida
    NBC Connecticut20 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Madonna mourns brother Christopher Ciccone's death at 63 after feud
    NBC Connecticut2 days ago
    Ozempic underworld: Inside the black market of obesity drugs
    NBC Connecticut5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Remember the prescription drug shortages from last year? The problem hasn't gone away
    NBC Connecticut20 hours ago
    GM expects 2025 earnings to be similar to this year's despite industry headwinds
    NBC Connecticut19 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Today48 minutes ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    10-year Treasury yields shifts lower after crossing 4% in previous session
    NBC Connecticut1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy