Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox5dc.com

    16-year-old allegedly abused at DC psychiatric institute, suing for $30M

    By Tisha Lewis,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    deesz39
    19h ago
    Wow. That’s so scary considering they don’t let the kids have contact with anyone outside of the hospital for a while. 🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Court documents detail injuries 5-year-old child allegedly suffered at hands of father before death
    fox5dc.com1 day ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Erica Ash Passes Away at 46
    TV Grapevine1 day ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges That Usher Was Hospitalized Following Diddy Assault
    hotnewhiphop.com4 days ago
    Who is Bronny James' girlfriend? Meet Parker Whitfield, who's the daughter of 2 actors
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group4 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Ohio woman who injected husband with tranquilizer to keep him from seeing their kids is sentenced
    True Crime News4 days ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Woman charged with 3 murders in 3 days is a serial killer, police say
    CBS News2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Kourtney Kardashian fans outraged as 14-year-old son Mason is filmed using racial slur
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Tito Jackson Didn't Have to Die: Jackson 5 Veteran, 70, 'Could Have Been Saved' If He'd 'Got Help Sooner for Heart Attack'
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Raven-Symoné Reveals She Threw Out Her Louis Vuitton Shoes After Pooping Her Pants
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Not Found The 13-year-old girl who met a 41-year-old man after school and got pregnant with him is now thought to be dead; the man has been charged
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Man charged with murder after DC house fire kills three people
    fox5dc.com1 day ago
    Angela Simmons Hates That Her Son Learned About His Father’s Death On The Internet
    Essence5 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Prince Harry ‘Trapped’ in America Until His Children Are Adults Due to Meghan’s Concerns Over UK Safety, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com4 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
    New York Post5 days ago
    Frederick, MD USA
    ifoundaquiltedheart.com1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today32 minutes ago
    Bobby Shmurda claims Jay-Z is behind Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Meek Mill relationship rumours
    hiphophero.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy