Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKYT 27

    Fact✓Check | WKYT survey finds Kentucky voters’ top concerns ahead of election

    By WKYT News Staff,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 151
    Add a Comment
    James watkins
    15h ago
    I’m voting for trump
    Steve Wurzbacher
    17h ago
    I am always amazed with the state of Kentucky. More times voted for a Democrat governor and a Republican president lol
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Harris vs. Trump latest presidential poll: VP debate’s impact on new numbers
    AL.com1 day ago
    'The worst all-time': CNN polling expert says J.D. Vance's unpopularity is unprecedented
    Raw Story8 days ago
    Is most of our toilet paper made in the United States?
    WKYT 271 day ago
    An eastern Kentucky Democrat battles a MAGA Republican to hold onto her seat
    WEKU1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Man killed in fiery Kentucky crash identified
    The Trucker4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Big Hair & True Love in 1980s Kentucky
    Flashbak1 day ago
    Lawyer for Sheriff Who Killed Judge Says It Wasn't Planned, Will Use 'Extreme Emotional Disturbance' Defense
    People20 hours ago
    Howard Stern Asks Kamala Harris If She’ll Leave the Country If Trump Wins: ‘How Can You Be Safe?’
    Mediaite23 hours ago
    Gray Media makes it even easier to watch Local News Live
    WKYT 272 days ago
    Ohio dad, 32, famous for having same birthday as wife and babies shot dead outside Dunkin' Donuts
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Kentucky Basketball appears to have a new walk-on
    aseaofblue.com1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Vanderbilt
    Kentucky Wildcats On SI2 days ago
    The eyes of Hollywood turning to Kentucky for filming locations
    WEKU7 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    SEC Announces Punishment for Vanderbilt Following Alabama Upset
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    One of the Largest Grocery Chains in Nation Admits to Price Gouging in Ohio
    wbxxfm.com2 days ago
    Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy