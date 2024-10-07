Wave 3
Plea deal being discussed for wife, daughter of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel
By WAVE StaffSamantha Murray,1 days ago
By WAVE StaffSamantha Murray,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Richard Banks
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky Sheriff Is Accused of Killing Judge After Calling Daughter on Victim's Phone, Which Had Number Stored: Police
People6 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
The Current GA2 days ago
Uncovering Florida14 days ago
Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
Jacksonville Today27 minutes ago
Uncovering Florida20 days ago
Wave 31 day ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
Uncovering Florida11 days ago
Wave 319 hours ago
Kentucky Dad Arrested After 5-Year-Old Son Allegedly Swipes Pot Brownies, Gives to Kids: 'They Were Throwing Up and High'
Latin Times5 days ago
Uncovering Florida18 days ago
David Heitz14 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
Town Talks7 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
The HD Post20 days ago
Three dead in Kentucky medical helicopter crash as aircraft plunged from sky during patient call-out
The Mirror US1 day ago
J. Souza21 days ago
The HD Post14 days ago
Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
Jacksonville Today4 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.