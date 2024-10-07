Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KKTV

    Charges filed in crash that killed an off-duty Colorado deputy

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Carmen Mireles
    1d ago
    Rest in paradise Officer 🙏♥️ My nephew was struck at 60mph in Las Vegas by a drunk driver running a red light and a year 1/2 later she’s only getting 72-120 months in jail?! She is a multiple DUI offender but kills an innocent young man who was living his best life as a Johnny Depp lookalike in Vegas and no justice for him! I’m praying for the Officer and his family and friends to get the justice they deserve 💯💔🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    What Was Colorado Called Before it Became a State?
    eastcoasttraveller.com3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today27 minutes ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Cougar attack ends in death as man uses shovel – self-defense or something more?
    rvtravel.com1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Driver in deadly rollover crash near Milliken charged with vehicular homicide
    CBS Denver1 day ago
    Man kills "aggressive" mountain lion with shovel at campground, wildlife officials say it doesn't qualify as an attack
    Advnture6 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    WATCH: CSFD battle overnight house fire
    KKTV2 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Colorado Topgolf employee 'murders co-worker' and then 'laughs as he makes getaway'
    themirror.com3 days ago
    Trump Made Another Joke About Supporter Killed At Pennsylvania Rally: Report
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Major Colorado Walmart Store Permanently Closing This Month
    Joel Eisenberg3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy