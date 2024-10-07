Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WLBT

    Waste Management employee airlifted to UMMC after being hit by car

    By Anthony Warren,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Julie
    1d ago
    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
    Debbie Labit Stricks
    1d ago
    All drivers need to slow down anytime they are near these trucks. I often talk with the hoppers and bring refreshments to them. It’s a thankless job. They are at risk for injuries like this and from lifting heavy bins with unknown items. The come out in extreme weather at crazy early hours while it’s still dark out there. And can you just imagine the sights and smells they are in the midst of all day? The least we can do is respect them enough to slow down and watch out for them.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Not Found The 13-year-old girl who met a 41-year-old man after school and got pregnant with him is now thought to be dead; the man has been charged
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Heartbroken Pittie Left In The Woods Just Waited Hoping Her Owner Would Come Back For Her
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Abandoned Car Wash in Meridian Contains a Body
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Hot weekend didn’t help attendance at Mississippi State Fair
    WAPT1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Seven Taken Into Custody, Ten Citations Issued by Vicksburg PD in Four Hours
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena16 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    US Supreme Court denies appeal from Mississippi death row inmate
    WAPT1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria11 minutes ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy