Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • alabamawx.com

    4PM CDT Hurricane Milton Update: Winds Continue to Pick Up While Pressure Rapidly Drops

    By Scott Brown,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today42 minutes ago
    Milton Stronger with Max Winds at 100 mph; Advisories Posted for Parts of Florida
    alabamawx.com2 days ago
    7PM CDT Hurricane Milton Update: Pressure Down to 981mb, More Strengthening Expected
    alabamawx.com2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA10 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    City of Denver may buy broken-down RVs from homeless
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Meet The Spunky Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy