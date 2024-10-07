Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KETV.com

    30-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly fleeing arrest while armed, intoxicated

    By Jake Anderson,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Iowa teacher brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat after giving twisted students a 'bad grade'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Trucker found dead along I-80 identified as police investigate foul play suspicions
    CDLLife5 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Grandma got a secret DNA test after noticing her granddaughter didn't look like her siblings
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Have Reportedly Requested To Increase Local Police Patrols Around Their Marital Property
    UPROXX3 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    New England Patriots safety ﻿Jabrill Peppers faces assault, strangulation, drug charges
    KETV.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today22 minutes ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Man kills "aggressive" mountain lion with shovel at campground, wildlife officials say it doesn't qualify as an attack
    Advnture6 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy