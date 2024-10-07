Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • kadn.com

    Man shot to death in Eunice; no suspects identified

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Nino
    17h ago
    🙏🏾🙏🏾
    Alice LaFleur
    1d ago
    🙏🏼🙏🏼
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Louisiana Deputy Charged with Rape Was Re-Hired by One Sheriff's Office After Being Fired from Another for Misconduct
    Latin Times6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Louisiana joins 12 other states & District of Columbia in suing TikTok, claiming platform is addictive & harms mental health of children
    kadn.com20 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Attorney General Liz Murrill sues TikTok for violating Louisiana Consumer Protection Laws
    kadn.com14 hours ago
    ‘I was just trying to be kind’: This Kentucky homeowner let his friends stay in his garage for months — then they claimed ‘squatters rights’ and got a court order to force him out of his home
    moneywise.com8 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 30 Months for Selling Machine Gun Conversion Devices
    Tysonomo Multimedia22 hours ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 hours ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy