Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • news9.com

    Teenager Arrested After Bricktown Shooting Injures 4, Police Increase Patrols

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Wende
    1d ago
    Charge the parents to he wasn't even old enough to be there without them.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Outdoor Pics With Tess: Baby's First Deer
    news9.com2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Surges To Category 5, Expected To Hit Florida As A Major Hurricane This Week
    news9.com2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    In Memory of 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey: 17 Years After His Tragic Death From A Stroke
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy