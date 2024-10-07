boisedev.com
Meridian P&Z recommends denial of 347-home subdivision near intersection of two-lane roads
By Sydney Kidd - BoiseDev Reporter,1 days ago
By Sydney Kidd - BoiseDev Reporter,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 3
Add a Comment
Keven Thompson
4m ago
jeff iverson
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
The Current GA2 days ago
Uncovering Florida14 days ago
CBS News2 hours ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
Judges won’t issue arrest warrants for Trump and Vance in Springfield case; refers it to county prosecutors
Cleveland.com1 day ago
Jacksonville Today25 days ago
agriculturedive.com2 days ago
Uncovering Florida18 days ago
Uncovering Florida11 days ago
Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
Town Talks7 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile8 days ago
The HD Post20 days ago
David Heitz14 days ago
David Heitz2 days ago
David Heitz6 days ago
Matt Whittaker6 days ago
WyoFile7 days ago
‘I was just trying to be kind’: This Kentucky homeowner let his friends stay in his garage for months — then they claimed ‘squatters rights’ and got a court order to force him out of his home
moneywise.com8 days ago
Morristown Minute1 day ago
Mississippi News Group5 days ago
Jacksonville Today4 days ago
WyoFile2 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 hours ago
Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.