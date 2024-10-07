Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wvlt.tv

    Police investigating homicide in Sweetwater

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Georgia star arrested on horrible charges
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    North Carolina Hurricane Survivor Dies of Heart Attack After Lack of Cell Service Prevents Husband from Calling 911
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Fall Hack Has WD-40 Flying Off Shelves In North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee
    ESPN Quad Cities1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    US 441/Newfound Gap Road open 24 hours a day, Great Smoky Mountains National Park says
    wvlt.tv1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy