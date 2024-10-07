Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCJB

    Floridians evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton

    By WCJB Staff,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    4 Florida Towns That Are Proving to Be Hurricane-Proof
    moneytalksnews.com1 day ago
    Entire Florida town 'wiped off map' by Hurricane Helene's 140mph winds and 10-foot surge
    Irish Star8 days ago
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Makes Scary Move Ahead Of U.S. Landfall
    The Spun2 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Stuck at Sea, Cannot Return Home Due to Storm
    J. Souza14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The Fascinating State Park In Florida You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensenlast hour
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    ‘Even if you’re not on the west coast’ of Florida, ‘you need to be prepared’: Rep. Waltz
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Missing Meghan Rouns’ phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat photo two hours after vanishing
    The US Sun2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy