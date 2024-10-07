Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WAFB.com

    Man charged following death of therapist arrives back in Baton Rouge

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Louisiana woman, 18, fatally struck in the head by stray bullet while looking out her apartment window
    themirror.com2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Sheriff's office says 'no evidence to suggest' TikTok star accused of murdering therapist was victim's patient
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    JIM ENGSTER: Gov. Landry and President Tate at Odds
    tigerrag.com2 days ago
    Brother hoping and praying missing EBR Schools employee returns home
    WAFB.com15 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Former NFL running back charged with extreme DUI, police say
    WAFB.com2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Queer TikTok influencer arrested for bloody murder of gay therapist
    Advocate2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Louisiana man 'kills therapist and dumps body wrapped in blue tarp as chilling injuries uncovered'
    themirror.com5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    CONSUMER REPORTS: Free smoke, CO alarm ratings from CR
    WAFB.com6 hours ago
    Doctor disguised himself as a nurse to kill mother’s lover with fake COVID booster, police say
    WAFB.com1 day ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    TikTok Star Bludgeoned Louisiana Therapist Inside His Apartment Before Dumping Body By Highway: Police
    lawyerherald.com2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Ram recalls nearly 130K trucks for turn signal issues
    WAFB.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy