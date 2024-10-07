Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSAT 12

    Control the path and power of hurricanes like Milton? Forget it, scientists say

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Climate change boosted Helene's deadly rain and wind and scientists say same is likely for Milton
    KSAT 1214 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton Makes Scary Move Ahead Of U.S. Landfall
    The Spun2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm, will move over Florida. What is its path coming north
    The Standard-Times2 days ago
    4 Florida Towns That Are Proving to Be Hurricane-Proof
    moneytalksnews.com1 day ago
    Moment Florida meteorologist breaks down live on air while reporting on Hurricane Milton
    The Independent1 day ago
    Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Own This Measuring Cup? You Could Be Getting Some Extra Cash
    PopCrush1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Woman searched for 44 years to find kidnapped daughter who was adopted abroad
    The Independent2 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Hurricane Milton to intensify and swell in size before unleashing on Florida and more top headlines
    Fox News1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Veteran Meteorologist Gets Emotional While Warning Floridians About Hurricane Milton
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    H-E-B’s Charles Butt and family among the Texas billionaires in Forbes’ 400 richest people list
    KSAT 122 days ago
    Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to 3 scientists for work on proteins, building blocks of life
    KSAT 1210 hours ago
    Thousands survived a brutal gang attack in Haiti that killed 70. Now they face an uncertain future
    KSAT 122 days ago
    Showdown between Dallas and Pittsburgh starts after nearly 90-minute weather delay
    KSAT 122 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    North Korea vows to block border with South Korea and build front-line defense structures
    KSAT 1215 hours ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Kamala Harris Wrecks ‘Utterly Irresponsible’ and ‘Selfish’ Ron DeSantis for Refusing to Take White House’s Calls Amid Hurricane Response
    Mediaite1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy