    BBB: Price gouging is illegal and should be reported

    By Ryan Hodges,

    2 days ago
    Gina Ricketts
    2d ago
    for those of you who does not understand this concept, here is the definition. Price gouging is a pejorative term used to refer to the practice of increasing the prices of goods, services, or commodities to a level much higher than is considered reasonable or fair by some. This commonly applies to price increases of basic necessities after natural disasters. Usually, this event occurs after a demand or supply shock. The term can also be used to refer to profits obtained by practices inconsistent with a competitive free market, or to windfall profits. In some jurisdictions of the United States during civil emergencies, price gouging is a specific crime. Price gouging is considered by some to be exploitative and unethical and by others to be a simple result of supply and demand.
    Roxi Kenney
    2d ago
    How do you report a whole country?
