Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ktvo.com

    Rebekah L. Dale, 59, Playle-Rimer-Millard Family Funeral Chapel

    By Sinclair Broadcast Group,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen2 hours ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Mark Ingram II: Alabama loss is atrocious
    ktvo.com14 hours ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Assault rifle found in student’s car at Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 hours ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy