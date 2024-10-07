Open in App
    Hurricane Milton threatens Florida

    By Baldwin County,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mom left her child alone with her boyfriend several days before the boy started having stomach issues, only to realize that the man had severely injured the child because he felt the need to discipline him
    Shreveport Magazine6 days ago
    Not Found The 13-year-old girl who met a 41-year-old man after school and got pregnant with him is now thought to be dead; the man has been charged
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    SCENE VIDEO: Babysitter arrested after 1-year-old boy attacked by multiple dogs
    WALA-TV FOX101 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Defective: Parents left to be product testers with their babies as subjects
    WALA-TV FOX102 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Makes Scary Move Ahead Of U.S. Landfall
    The Spun2 days ago
    Meteorologist finds $26,000 gold statue in woods, bringing treasure hunt to an end
    WALA-TV FOX1012 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Absolutely Massive, Historic NASCAR Crash Wipes Out Nearly Entire Field at Talladega
    Sports Illustrated2 days ago
    Astronaut shares timelapse video of Hurricane Milton from space
    WALA-TV FOX1022 hours ago
    Mike Johnson Shows His True Colors With Hurricane Victim Response
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Day one of murder-for-hire trial
    WALA-TV FOX101 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena17 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    CEO of Commonwealth National Bank says what Hall of Fame honor means for bank
    WALA-TV FOX101 day ago
    This place in Daphne offers the best grilled scallops on the Gulf Coast
    andrew paul2 days ago
    Audience members walked out, vomited during ‘Terrifier 3’ premiere
    WALA-TV FOX1023 hours ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago

