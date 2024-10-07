Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRAL

    NC elections officials discuss Helene's impact on voting

    By People of WRAL,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Family of 4 killed in Helene
    WRAL19 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Small town in Thailand hold mass cremation for 23 who died in a school trip bus fire
    WRAL1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Disney World and Universal closures halt Orlando tourism as Milton approaches
    WRAL3 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Ask the Meteorologist: What is rapid intensification?
    WRAL1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    More Florida airports closing Wednesday morning, evacuees traveling to NC
    WRAL10 hours ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy