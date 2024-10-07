Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • talkbusiness.net

    J.B. Hunt buys 20 Nikola trucks

    By Talk Business & Politics staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Eric Ockey
    1d ago
    There’s at least 20 of them sitting in the Barstow CA. Yard right now!
    jimmy
    2d ago
    should of spent that money to train the "drivers" they have, start with backing up a trailer.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ohio woman who injected husband with tranquilizer to keep him from seeing their kids is sentenced
    True Crime News5 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 minutes ago
    Costner's Cash Crisis: 'Yellowstone' Star 'Facing Crippling $100M Bill After Western Epic Turned Out to Be Box Office Stinker'
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Polk County Detectives Catch Construction Worker Red-Handed in Job-Site Theft
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    EIA: winter heating costs to remain similar to last year
    talkbusiness.net22 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Madeleine Dean demand food and beverage CEOs put a stop to 'shrinkflation'
    NBC News2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy