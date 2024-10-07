Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • waka.com

    Two suspects arrested in shots fired incident on ASU’s campus

    By WAKA Action 8 News,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Scooter rules in Aurora under review
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute16 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Pastor receives St. Augustine’s highest honor
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy