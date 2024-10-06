Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • spectrumnews1.com

    Chaos hits AP poll with 4 teams ranked in the top 11 losing to unranked opponents

    By Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cardinals cruise to win in OHSAA Game of the Week
    spectrumnews1.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Start of October brings rise in vectorborne diseases in Ohio
    spectrumnews1.com23 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Dennis Krause Blog: McKinney, Kraft lead Packers to victory
    spectrumnews1.com1 day ago
    Steel repairs cause lane closures on Louisville's Kennedy Bridge
    spectrumnews1.com1 day ago
    Sheboygan resident inducted into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame
    spectrumnews1.com23 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile19 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    Hispanic population hits record growth at university, students recognized
    spectrumnews1.com17 hours ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz10 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz14 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast2 hours ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA13 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy