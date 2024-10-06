vg247.com
Turns out the voice of Sora himself Haley Joel Osment didn't even know Kingdom Hearts 4 is in development, so we can probably expect to wait a while longer for it
By Oisin Kuhnke,2 days ago
By Oisin Kuhnke,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Whether it's good or bad doesn't affect the original" - Silent Hill 2's original director on Bloober's remake
vg247.com21 hours ago
Joker might have made $1 billion at the box office, but in the US its sequel's opening weekend somehow made even less than Morbius
vg247.com3 hours ago
Town Talks9 days ago
vg247.com1 day ago
Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
Akeena2 days ago
M Henderson3 days ago
vg247.com2 days ago
André Emilio23 hours ago
vg247.com2 days ago
Chicago Food King13 days ago
vg247.com2 days ago
vg247.com1 day ago
vg247.com2 days ago
Alameda Post12 days ago
Bryce Gruber1 day ago
vg247.com2 days ago
Epic is continuing its free games gamble with its mobile store, alongside a promise to have up to 50 apps available this "holiday season"
vg247.com1 day ago
Alameda Post9 days ago
vg247.com2 hours ago
Tekken 8 tournament disaster: Chinese player disqualified ahead of top 8 finish throws the scene into turmoil
vg247.com16 hours ago
Are mods popular with the Baldur's Gate 3 community? You can ask the 40% of players that are "embracing utter chaos" with them
vg247.com2 days ago
Dianna Carney12 days ago
Everyone's favourite speedrunning event Games Done Quick is hosting a show next week to raise funds for Hurricane Helene relief
vg247.com2 days ago
The Lantern17 days ago
Dianna Carney18 days ago
Chicago Food King18 days ago
Dianna Carney7 days ago
Declutterbuzz11 days ago
Declutterbuzz13 days ago
vg247.com2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0